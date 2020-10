New look for Scatter mode in Hop, Skip, and Thump game. Scatter starts after a rabbit gets thumped by one of the red Thump monsters. Visually it is a bit like Pacman … Thumps get ghostlike. Then they are attracted to the glow in the corners.

I like the ghost part. Not totally happy with the glowing orbs but I think they are better than the green circles that used to be there.

The game is available for Android and iOS: https://www.wglxy.com/hop-skip-and-thump